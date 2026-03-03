Ex-South Park writer backs drafting Trump’s Son in Iran with #SendBarron campaign

Ironically, Barron exceeds height limits for the military… But the Lakers are looking to draft a centre!

A former South Park writer has launched a satirical website calling for Donald Trump to send his youngest son, Barron, to fight in the escalating war with Iran.

Toby Morton’s DraftBarronTrump.com mocks the president’s ‘Operation Epic Fury’ air strikes, which have already claimed hundreds of lives.

The site features fake testimonials from Trump family members praising Barron’s “proven genes” and “courage” alongside unflattering images of the president napping.

It taps into a growing online movement using the hashtag #SendBarron, questioning why working-class families bear the cost of a “war of choice” while elite children remain safe at home.

The satire has struck a nerve amid criticism that Trump appeared detached following the deaths of US service members.

Morton, who previously snagged TrumpKennedyCenter.org for parody, has a history of targeting the administration.