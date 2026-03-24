VicScreen announces new Director of Content and Talent

VicScreen is bringing in the big guns.

VicScreen AKA Film Victoria is the state Government’s creative and economic screen development agency, and they’ve now got a brand new director of content and talent.

Sacha Gregson has over two decades experience across the UK and Australian public broadcasting sectors, and first started up at BBC way back before jumping ship to the ABC in 2003.

There, she was head of production for the ABC Screen division for the last four years, and before that worked as their head of content investment and policy.

She’ll be stepping into the role on April 7, and from there will lead quite the team that work to support Victorian film, television and digital games sectors with development, financing and production.

The role was last with veteran executive Ross Hutchens who finished up last October after 12 years with the agency.

The ABC’s got Megan Young coming in to fill Gregson’s shoes over at the ABC.

Before that, she worked as an investment manager executive at Screen NSW – aren’t these worlds all just so interconnected?

Gregson is keen to get stuck in, saying “I’m delighted to be joining VicScreen and to be working alongside local talent to develop and produce bold, high-quality multi-genre screen stories, while advancing inclusivity, representation and sustainability across the Victorian screen sector.”

VicScreen CEO, Caroline Pitcher, added to that, writing “Sacha is well placed to support the Victorian screen industry navigate a rapidly shifting global screen landscape. She is equally well positioned to lead the development of, and investment in, Victorian talent and content that will be central to sustaining a strong pipeline of quality Victorian work.”

Safe to say there’ll be some good films coming out of Victoria in the next few years.