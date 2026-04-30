Tupac Shakur family files wrongful death lawsuit decade after death

The family of Tupac Shakur has taken new legal action nearly three decades after his death.

His stepbrother filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Duane Keith Davis, also known as Keffe D, alongside a list of unnamed defendants.

Maurice Shakur, filed the complaint on Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and names Davis, who was charged in connection with Tupac Shakur’s killing in 2023, as a central defendant.

The filing also includes unnamed individuals who may have been involved in planning, financing, directing, or carrying out a conspiracy related to the 1996 shooting.

According to the lawsuit, the legal team intends to amend the complaint as discovery progresses, potentially identifying additional individuals behind the anonymous “Doe” defendants.

Neither Davis’s legal representatives nor Mopreme’s attorneys immediately responded to requests for comment.

“John Doe” filings are commonly used when plaintiffs believe other unidentified parties may be responsible. Allowing names and roles to be added later as evidence emerges.

Tupac Shakur, was shot in a drive-by attack in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996, following a boxing event.

He died days later at the age of 25.

The latest lawsuit adds another legal layer to a case that has remained one of the most scrutinised and unresolved chapters in modern music history.