Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby & the gang light up Sydney for Fantastic Four: First Steps

Last night, Marvel’s First Family hit the red carpet at HOYTS Entertainment Quarter—and yes, it was very fantastic.

Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn touched down in Sydney for the official launch of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, sending local fans into meltdown.

The all-star cast spent the evening signing autographs, posing for selfies and hyping the return of Marvel’s OG crew.

The film – which hits Aussie cinemas on July 24 – throws us into a retro-futuristic take on the 1960s, with the Fantastic Four taking on Galactus (Ralph Ineson), a cosmic space god with major planet-sized beef.

Julia Garner joins as the Silver Surfer, and the stacked supporting cast includes Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles.

Check out the full photo gallery from the Sydney event below.

Tickets for The Fantastic Four: First Steps are on sale now. You know what to do.