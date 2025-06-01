Swifties Celebrate as Taylor Swift Finally Owns Her Music

The ultimate power move: After years of re-records, lawsuits, and fan wars, T-Swizzy’s victorious letter broke the internet (and our hearts).

After a six-year battle, Taylor Swift has officially regained control of her entire music catalog, sending Swifties into a wave of emotional celebrations.

The journey began in 2019 when her former label, Big Machine, sold her masters to Scooter Braun, sparking a fierce fight for ownership.

Swift responded by re-recording four of her six Big Machine-era albums, reclaiming her art one Taylor’s Version at a time.

Now, in a heartfelt letter to fans, she confirmed she owns all her music – and the fandom couldn’t be prouder.

“I am still trying to find the words,” says Zainub Amir on X. “Taylor has poured so much into her music, and seeing her finally own it all felt incredibly emotional.”

For longtime Swifties, the news hit hard. “I couldn’t stop crying,” admits fan Rachel Rogerson, reflecting on the years of turmoil.

Many fans boycotted the original recordings in solidarity, making the moment even sweeter.

While some expressed sadness that Reputation (Taylor’s Version) may never fully materialise, others see this as a triumphant close to a defining chapter.

“It’s bittersweet,” says Savannah Charles, “but Taylor perfected that era – it’s why we love it.”

As the fandom celebrates, one thing is clear: Swift’s fight wasn’t just about music – it was about ownership, respect, and the unbreakable bond between an artist and her fans.

Now it’s your turn – how are you celebrating this milestone? Blast her original albums (guilt-free!) in celebration.