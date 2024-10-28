We Went Hands-On with Klevgrand’s Skaka v1.2: A Game-Changer for Your Percussion Needs 

Klevgrand has just dropped Skaka v1.2, the latest version of their popular “Shaken Percussion” plugin

Whether you’re a bedroom producer or a seasoned pro, this plugin is packed with fresh sounds and handy features that make it a must-have for adding some real character to your tracks.

After diving into it, I can confidently say that Skaka v1.2 strikes a perfect balance between creativity and ease of use.

One of the standout features is the improved dynamic responsiveness. The velocity changes in Skaka v1.2 really bring your shakes and rattles to life—no more robotic percussion here!

You can create intricate patterns that feel organic and vibrant, giving your rhythm sections that extra kick.

Then there’s the room reverb, which is a fantastic addition. With four settings—Natural Room, Bright Room, Natural Booth, and Small Booth—you can easily dial in the right ambiance to fit your mix.

This gives your percussion a sense of space that makes it sound like it’s right there with you, rather than stuck in some digital void.

It’s especially great for layering, adding depth without overwhelming your overall sound.

Skaka v1.2 also introduces six new instruments: pepper puck, tin box, nut shells, pocket tamb, matchbox, and paper roll.

These fresh sounds expand your creative options, keeping your percussion lineup exciting and dynamic.

The user interface remains user-friendly, now with a resizable option that’s perfect for those of us who like to have multiple windows open.

Plus, the ability to double or halve the sequence speed relative to your host BPM makes it easy to experiment with tempos, whether you want to keep it chill or ramp up

the energy. The option to pitch-shift individual hits is another cool feature that opens up even more creative possibilities.

As for the price, Skaka v1.2 usually retails for $69.99, but Klevgrand is currently offering it for just $39.99 until December 5, 2024. And if you’re already a fan of previous versions, you can grab the update for free!

In a nutshell, Klevgrand has taken a solid plugin and made it even more essential for modern producers.

Skaka v1.2 not only brings grit and flexibility but also enhances your overall production experience.

For more details check out their website.