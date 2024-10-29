PREMIERE: ANESU’s ‘Robin Hood’ is the Hip-Hop Anthem You’ve Been Waiting For

‘Robin Hood’ is the latest single from ANESU that will have you on your feet

Zimbabwe-born, Indonesia-raised and currently residing in so called ‘Australia’, ANESU is emerging in the Aussie music scene as a trans musician, spoken word artist, and activist.

With roots in hip hop and R&B, ANESU draws influence from diverse worlds to seamlessly bring people together.

Featuring a verse from LILPIXIE and a beat from Lucy Blomkamp, ANESU’s new single ‘Robin Hood’ encapsulates the smooth and harmonic style that makes him one of the most unique artists in Australia right now.

Exploring themes of both cultural and queer identity, ANESU possesses a rare gift of natural presence, establishing himself as a strong figure in his community while building an impressive reputation.

The single teases his upcoming debut EP release, with tracks expected to deliver the same sonic sensations as those of Little Simz, Kaiit, and Arlo Parks.

Through the power of rhythm and words, ANESU invites his audience to feel, reflect, and connect with themselves and one another, celebrating the hardships faced in life that lead you to your truth.

‘Robin Hood’ follows ANESU’s last release, ‘Clouds,’ which playfully told the story of temptation and addictive emotions.

‘Clouds’ was released just under a year ago, in November 2023, and regarding the gap between releases, ANESU said, “I’ve been growing, shedding, and evolving—not just as an artist but as a person.”

“From moving cities and navigating grief to deepening relationships, it’s been a powerful journey of self-discovery and resilience.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANESU | Music + Community (@anesuafrica)

Mark your calendars! ANESU’s debut EP drops on December 6th. Keep an eye out for more singles leading up to the release!