We go Track By Track with Ideal Horizon’s debut EP ‘185’

Following the release of their debut EP ‘185’ we had a chat with Ideal Horizon frontwoman Renee Zalar to discuss the tracks

Ideal Horizon are still coming off the high of their latest EP release ‘185’, their debut EP in what is sure to be an illustrious career in garage rock.

With a completely vast array of rock influences, Ideal Horizon’s new release is a testament to their musical style and unique sound.

Their upbeat riffs, energetic solos and raw uplifting rhythms are what makes Ideal Horizon such a force of nature.

As for their songwriting, don’t take our word for it!

Have a read of Ideal Horizons track-by-track below, for some more insights into the bands creative process.

Girl I Used To Be

‘Girl I Used To Be’ was a freeing song for me to write lyrics to. I wrote this while doing some self-reflection and healing.

I think writing this song gave me a sense of peace like I had finally moved on from the demons of my past.

I love how this song gives some emotion in the beginning and then brings the energy during the bridge, in a way saying, “It’s gone and this is me letting go and being free”.

Take Away

When I first heard Dom play the intro to ‘Take Away’ I was instantly inspired. It put me in a very emotional state where I was able to channel deeper thoughts.

It is a song that was written from Renee of the past. It shows me that I was just beginning to recognise the trauma in my life, and crying for help.

The breath at the end of the bridge was an idea we had to fill the space and show the exhaustion we felt fit with the lyrics and mood of the song. We felt like that sigh alone, ended up saying more words than all the lyrics.

dream, attempt, pretend…die

I feel like a lot of musicians will be able to relate to this song because it’s about the journey we choose to endure.

Albeit from a seemingly cynical view at times. Coming into a field where success is not guaranteed, we can create our own versions of success that we can be satisfied with.

Initially we ‘dream’, then we ‘attempt’ to chase our dreams and give it our best try, then we ‘pretend’ we made it to a degree we are happy with, and lastly, we ‘die.’

This song is telling me to keep going regardless of the results. It’s definitely not about giving up because ultimately this is what we all want and are fighting for and it is worth it in the end.

The Day

This was the first song we were going to record and release so I wanted it to be meaningful and represent the stage of life I just entered.

I had just started dating my now husband and wanted to make this song about being happy and finally finding something I didn’t know I was even missing.

It’s about being in love and realizing you found something that’s forever. One of my favourite lines in the song is “I waited for the day, that my eyes saw 20/20.”

It’s a play on words about my horrible eyesight and waiting for the day I could finally get laser eye surgery, which I did, in fact, end up doing because of him.

WORDS

When we created this song I loved how powerful Keith, Bryson, and Dom’s parts were and I wanted to keep them the main focus of this fast-paced heavier song.

I felt like this song demanded high energy but not the high energy you’d see from a punk rock song like ‘Only Me’. I wanted my ‘WORDS’ to come from a place of passion.

A struggle I had to deal with in my life was figuring out how to have a mutually beneficial relationship with my Mother.

This song is me acknowledging our lifelong struggle that was, in part, due to how similar we really are.

I wanted to acknowledge her effort and commitment to strengthening our relationship.

Check out our review of ‘185’ here.