Utah Rockers Ideal Horizon have just released their punchy new EP ‘185’

Ideal Horizon is the gut punch we all need, and their new Pop-Punk EP ‘185’ is no different

Ideal Horizon is one of those bands that just packs a punch, they are the surprising new alt-rock four-piece that we have all been waiting for.

From their American essence roots, the Utah-based rock band unites that US rock sound from all over the nation.

Blending elements of Alt-rock, Pop, Punk and Classic rock, Ideal Horizon has a little something for everyone.

And for all you Paramore fans, this is definitely a band you’re gonna want to check out.

With their unique and electrifying fusion of multiple genres, they have been able to concoct one of their best projects yet.

Starting the holiday season off strong with their new EP ‘185’, the band is exploring the space between that mid-west emo sound and the essence of classic rock.

The album marks a turning point in the band’s trajectory, and its name is a call back to their early days of playing out of a storage unit during rehearsals.

Ideal Horizon have that high-octane energetic rhythm that you crave at a live show, and they have the credentials to back it up.

Their song ‘Girl I Used To Be’ blends that mid-west guitar twang that ignites the soul with frontwoman Renee Zalar’s magnetic energy and emotional depth.

However, ‘Only Me’ takes the cake as the EP’s star single in an eclectic and fiery pop-rock track with the drumming of a madman.

Each member of the band brings a unique new take on the genre and holds roots in all the different facets of music.

Guitarist Dominique Gomez brings the track to life with his heavy-rock-rooted guitar licks and hard-hitting solos.

Whilst bassist, Bryan Murdoch and Drummer, Keith Reynolds bring that punch that makes the EP so unique.

They are one of those bands that has that instant replayability potential.

And for all those YouTube dwellers, their new music video for ‘Something From Me’ is set for release soon.

In the meantime, however, check out Ideal Horizons rocking new EP ‘185’ below.