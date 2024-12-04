Sonic sound is at the forefront in CatBox’s new EP ‘Utopia in Dystopia’

Blending shimmery indie rock melodies and nostalgic pop-driven hooks, CatBox’s new EP is a sunny glance into love and introspection

Hailing from the sunshine state in Bakersfield, California, CatBox is the fresh sunny indie prospect that you should be talking about.

A quickly rising standout on the indie scene, CatBox’s ethereally captivating sound is sweeping over the Cali indie-rock territory.

With enough style to outplay your grandpa’s closet, the Californian natives are on a new running streak with their brand new EP ‘Utopia in Dystopia’.

The release follows the indie rock trio’s 2023 EP ‘Nothin To Prove’, a much grungier take on the band’s instinctual style.

This new release however, delves further into their indie roots, with CatBox exploring the more blissful side of their music in a sun-soaked daydream lasting throughout the four-song lineup.

It’s got that visceral guitar sound that makes us all love Pink Floyd, transforming its listeners into a trance-like zombie state of ethereal wonder.

One track, in particular, that makes this its primary element of attack on our ears is ‘Better With You’, pairing transcendent guitar melodies with hauntingly resplendent vocals from lead singer Cristin Schneider.

However, if you want a little bit more kick ‘Just Breathe’ is exactly that, an indie anthem best listened to at full volume on your car stereo.

The EP has enough grittiness to separate itself from Pop, whilst still keeping those energetic melodies that Pop is adored for.

In short, it still holds all the essential elements of Pop whilst staying true to the Indie 101 style of Rex Orange County and other Indie heavyweights.

The exploration of themes based around love, introspection and personal growth are eloquently gift-wrapped in an infectious indie pop/rock collection that creates its own personal journey for the listener.

Whether it’s love, loss or heartbreak, CatBox has a little something to get the tears rolling and the blood pumping.

If you want to test out that theory for yourself, check out their new EP ‘Utopia in Dystopia’ below.