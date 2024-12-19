French artist Edgar Everyone shares his rendition of the 80s classic ‘Last Christmas’

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and French-born pop artist Edgar Everyone is the herald of the season of giving

To mark the 40th anniversary of Wham!’s beloved holiday anthem Last Christmas, Edgar has shared a groovy, fresh take on the classic tune.

It is a song everyone knows incredibly well, even up there with the likes of Mariah. Helping to bring back a bit of that 80s glamour, Edgar delivers a contemporary rendition of the festive classic.

“I grew up in Paris, and as a kid, Christmas music didn’t really excite me,” Edgar recalls. “A lot of it felt too cheesy, like songs for kids who still believed in Santa. But when I first heard Last Christmas, it totally hit me. It was cheesy too, but in the best way. And George Michael’s voice? I was hooked from that moment.”

Having based his home out of California for the last 8 years, Edgar has surrounded himself with industry professionals, helping to drive his infectiously dancy tunes to a whole other level.

With a background spanning bands like Kunzite (formerly Ratatat), Low Hum, Geographer, Possible Oceans, and CARRÉ, Edgar is no stranger to the broader pop industry.

After spending years mixing and producing behind the scenes, he rediscovered his passion for writing and performing his own songs.

First released in 1984, ‘Last Christmas’ has become a cult classic pop track around Christmas time and is sure to be heard at any shopping mall, hairdresser or your aunties house.

To make it a bit more accessible to new audiences, Edgar Everyone has has put a more contemporary spin on the beloved Chrissy classic.

Featuring a new array of synths and drums, the track keeps its 80s soul essence while embracing modern pop trends. It’s a much groovier take on the original that captures that Christmas feeling in a genuine dance track.

Sporting a wide span of genres and unique musical styles, Edgar’s pop prowess stands out in the industry. His previous release Who’s The Dreamer? and collaborations like U PUSH ME have built momentum, and with big plans for 2025, Edgar is ready to take things further.

“My challenge for next year is to feed more data to the algorithms so they can understand what I’m doing musically, which can be tricky when you’re navigating multiple genres,” he says. “I’m aiming to release a single every month—there are so many ideas I want to share, and perfectionism has been the only thing holding me back.”

Listen to Edgar Everyone’s new Christmas cover on Soundcloud here.

And be sure to check out his Spotify below.