Tori Forsyth Drops by Happy Mag to Talk All We Have Is Who We Are

Tori Forsyth is on a roll. Fresh off a 2024 QMusic Award win for Best Country, the Sunshine Coast native has solidified her place in the country music scene with All We Have Is Who We Are, her third studio album.

Nominated for an ARIA Award and crowned ABC Country Radio’s Feature Album, it’s a work that cements Tori as one of Australia’s most compelling vocalists and songwriters.

Tori has a lot to offer, in a climate that is championing the freedom to follow your creative path wherever it leads. And country music suits her—very much so.

When asked to describe All We Have Is Who We Are in just one word, Tori says: “exhale.” It’s an apt choice for an album that feels like a release, a reckoning, and a reclamation.

Crafted in a Queensland treehouse and inspired by artists like Miranda Lambert and the Steel Drivers, All We Have Is Who We Are feels like it was created from the earth. Its 10 tracks are earthy and strong, woven with Tori’s unique blend of strength and vulnerability that makes for greatness.

Tori Forsyth is paving her own way, and we are so here for it.

