Ghost of Yotei Review

Ghost of Yōtei doesn’t just refine the original – it elevates it in every way.

Ghost of Yōtei is a masterclass in refinement, taking everything that made 2020’s Ghost of Tsushima so great and elevating it with a richer story, deeper combat, and a world that feels more alive and explorable than ever.

This time around Yōtei is set 300 years after Tsushima, in the new location of Ezo, home of Mount Yōtei. You play as Atsu, a lone warrior hunting the Yōtei Six after they murdered her family, in cold blood, as a child.

The game offers you the freedom to take down the Yōtei Six in almost any order, allowing you to shape your path of vengeance in whichever way the wind blows.

Combat is the standout, fluid and precise. Atsu wields a variety of weapon types, each countering specific enemies, in a rock, paper, scissors style, requiring careful timing and strategy every time you go into battle.

Guns exist in this time period and provide a whole different approach when it comes to ranged combat alongside traditional bows.

Your loyal wolf companion also adds a unique additional layer of depth to combat that comes with its own skill tree.

Subtle touches – like slashing through doors rather than opening them – really make you appreciate the attention to detail put into the world. And yes, you can still pet the animals scattered around Ezo.

Exploration is a joy, and the world practically begs you to wander, and with points of interest and hidden treasures – like Alters of Reflection for skill upgrades – pulling you off the main path, curiosity is more than rewarded, it’s essential.

Quirky mechanics, like drinking Sake to restore health at the cost of being tipsy, lend charm to the journey without breaking immersion.

Visually, the game is on exceptional form, from snow-covered peaks to dense forests and serene villages, you’re going to end up spending a lot of time in photo mode.

A favourite feature of mine is Watanabe Mode, which allows you to experience lo-fi music curated under the direction of anime legend Shinichirō Watanabe.

Personally, I chose the option to play in Japanese with English subtitles which I’d highly recommend to anyone wanting to try it out.

If you’ve ever wanted to step into 1600s Japan, explore a rich, beautiful world full of both wild and delightful stories, surrounded by stunning Japanese lo-fi beats, whilst hunting down a deadly group of killers, that murdered your family in cold blood when you were a child, as a blood lusting, revenge filled protagonist whose best friends are her trusty horse and wolf, this is the game for you.

Words by Zak Baker