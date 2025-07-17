A Psychedelic Revolution? RFK Jr. and Trump Allies Push for Breakthrough Therapies

Can a banned African shrub solve America’s opioid crisis?

Washington is witnessing an unlikely shift as top officials, including Health Secretary RFK Jr. and former Texas Governor Rick Perry, champion psychedelics like MDMA and ibogaine for mental health treatment.

Despite the FDA’s recent rejection of MDMA for PTSD, Kennedy promises approval within a year, a bold timeline that has both excited and alarmed researchers.

Meanwhile, Texas has committed $50 million to study ibogaine, a potent psychedelic with potential to treat opioid addiction and PTSD, despite its risks.

Veterans like ex-Navy SEAL Marcus Capone swear by its life-changing effects, while skeptics warn of unproven science.

With the FDA now prioritising psychedelic reviews and states like Oregon and Colorado forging ahead, the U.S. may be on the brink of a psychedelic renaissance, or a rushed experiment.

The question remains: Will science or politics decide the future of these controversial therapies?