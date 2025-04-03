Stella Cain’s Roddy: A musical love letter to family and resilience

With soulful vocals and intimate piano arrangements, Cain’s debut EP is a poignant tribute to the ties that bind us

From the sun-drenched shores of Fremantle comes Stella Cain’s debut EP, Roddy, a heartfelt tribute to her late grandmother and a poignant exploration of grief, love, and the enduring power of music.

Named after her grandmother Roddy, a vibrant piano teacher who first nurtured Cain’s musical talents, the EP is a deeply personal project that resonates with universal themes of family, memory, and healing.

Stella Cain’s journey as an artist began in the backseat of her mother’s car, where her natural talent first shone through. From here, she began vocal training with her grandmother.

Growing up, Cain found inspiration in the powerful voices of artists like Delta Goodrem, Beyoncé, and Carole King. Her teenage years were filled with diary entries of unrequited love songs, and her time with the indie rock band Elephant Isle honed her collaborative spirit and stage presence.

But it was the loss of her grandmother to Alzheimer’s disease that became the catalyst for Roddy.

The EP is a overflowing with emotional storytelling, blending soulful pop with intimate piano ballads.

Tracks like River and Dog showcase Stella Cain’s ability to transform personal grief into universal anthems, while the stripped-back reimagining of Islands in the Stream pays homage to her grandmother by reflecting the family’s heritage and deep connection to music.

The inclusion of her father’s vocals and the voices of the Watkins Street Choir, which Cain has taught for over five years, adds layers of familial and communal warmth to the project. The result is a collection of songs that feel both timeless and deeply personal, drawing inspiration from the emotional depth of the likes of Bonnie Raitt and KD Lang.

Cain’s creative process is as organic as her music. Warm afternoons at the piano, punctuated by refreshing ocean swims, allow her to channel the airy, almost laid-back, energy of Fremantle into her songwriting.

Her belief in music as a healing force is evident in every note of Roddy, from the tender Dad Duet to the closing track, which reflects on the Christmas soirees where Roddy would gather the family to sing carols in harmony.

Roddy is a musical legacy, a tribute to the generations of women who carry stories within them. With its rich tapestry of sound and emotion, Stella Cain’s debut is a testament to the power of music to heal, connect, and celebrate life.

Don’t miss her intimate EP launch show at Mojos Bar Fremantle on May 23rd, where Cain will bring the heartfelt melodies of Roddy to life. And listen to Roddy here!