Step inside Forum Melbourne on any given night, and you’ll find yourself transported—not just by the music, but by the venue itself

Beneath a cerulean ceiling dotted with twinkling artificial stars, flanked by Grecian columns and ornate balconies, this 1929-built treasure feels more like a Florentine courtyard than a typical live music space.

It’s this surreal atmosphere that has made it one of Melbourne’s most beloved venues, a place where history and modern performance collide in the best possible way.

Originally opened as the State Theatre, Forum Melbourne was designed by John Eberson, an architect famous for his “atmospheric theatres.”

Over the decades, it’s worn many hats—a cinema, a Pentecostal church, and now, under the Marriner Group’s care, a cornerstone of Melbourne’s live music scene. Its Moorish Revival exterior, complete with minarets and gargoyles, hints at the grandeur inside, where every detail, from the faux-starlit sky to the classical statues, has been meticulously preserved.

With a standing capacity of 2,000 downstairs and a more intimate 520-seat theatre upstairs, it’s large enough to attract major international acts yet small enough to make every performance feel personal. Harry Styles famously chose it for a stripped-back “underplay” gig, a testament to its magnetic pull for artists who crave a deeper connection with their audience.

Over the years, the stage has hosted everyone from punk acts like Fontaines D.C. and Cable Ties to pop stars like Carly Rae Jepsen, proving its versatility as a venue that caters to all tastes.

But The Forum isn’t just about music. It’s also a key player in the Melbourne International Comedy Festival and occasionally transforms into a cinema for special film screenings, ensuring there’s always something worth seeing.

Located at 154 Flinders Street, just a short walk from Flinders Station, it’s as convenient as it is captivating—though visitors should note the strict 18+ policy (unless specified otherwise) and the no-nonsense rules on outside food, drinks, and large bags.

For those lucky enough to snag tickets to a show here, the experience is often described as transcendent. With a 2025 lineup already featuring acts like Freedom of Fear and Dethklok, there’s no better time to plan a visit.

Whether you’re a die-hard music fan or just looking for a night out in a truly unique setting, The Forum delivers.

Forum Melbourne

154 Flinders Street, Melbourne

(03) 9299 9860

forummelbourne.com.au