Engineering The Sound: Animal Factory Godeater+ bass pedal

Today we’re gonna have a look at the brand new Animal Factory Godeater+ bass pedal

Animal Factory is a pedal company out of Mumbai, India, founded by Aditya Nandwana in around 2016, focused on sonic destruction in both pedal and eurorack form, reflecting the sonic and sensory overload of their home city

The Godeater+ pedal is a maximalist distortion and saturation unit for bass capable of subtle boost and fuzz, through to squished and belted distortion.

It’s an expansion on the ‘regular’ Godeater of a few years ago, which is the smaller 8 knob version; what we’ve got here is the ‘plus’ version with a massive 12 knobs and two buttons across the face that took another 3 years to design and build, and it’s a very well engineered piece indeed, with an output level high enough that they warn you to try not to blow your amplifier with it..

The Animal Factory company is all about noise and nasty sounds, and we are 100% down to mess around with something brutal. Founder Adi is full of great quotes – about the company he says “You play a $6,000 Les Paul through a Baron Samedi and it will sound like bees in a tin can or something.”

Now THAT’s the kind of pedal maker attitude that I can get behind. And he’s even got a demo of Michael Hacke from Einsturzende Neubauten playing through one of his units, if that gives you an idea of what they’re going for here

Now, there’s a LOT of knobs on this thing, so let’s take a quick walkthrough and try to get an idea of what’s going on – it is a very deep unit.

Controls Breakdown

GAIN: Main distortion, post-cutoff.

CLIP 1 & CLIP 2: Two interactive clipping stages.

TONE & BASS: Tone shaping, with BASS controlling low-end intensity.

DIRTY & CLEAN: Mix of distorted and clean signal.

PRE-GAIN & CUTOFF: Input level and high-pass filter for bass control.

Sidechain Section

Activated by a switch, LEDs turn red in this mode.

TARGET & DIRECTION: Assigns sidechain effect and control direction.

XOVER Mode: Splits distorted highs and clean lows (or vice versa in SWAP mode).

FREQ, SENS, DECAY: Control frequency focus, threshold, and effect duration.

Connections & Features

MIDI & USB-C for automation and firmware updates.

9-12V power (any polarity).

Sidechain input, aux out, and envelope output.

Sound & Verdict

This pedal preserves clarity while delivering crushing distortion—no muddiness, just touch-sensitive brutality. It even works great without an amp, making it versatile for more than just bass.

The Godeater+ will set you back around $580 Australia, and will be available for sale in the next couple of weeks.

Please head over to our youtube channel to watch the full review and demonstration of the Animal Factory Godeater+





