Audeze’s flagship headphones create immersive soundscapes

The LCD-5s is a tour de force in planar technology.

Audeze’s latest and most faithful reproduction of sound, the LCD-5s, is equipped with luxury comfort and state-of-the-art magnetic drivers, making it the only choice for mixing and mastering.

The pull of the LCD-5s is in its audio fidelity. Pristine low-end, transparent mid-range, and non-existent distortion define the ethos of these cans.

An ethos that is attributed to Audeze’s Symmetric Linear Acoustic Modulator (SLAM) technology.

SLAM focuses on slightly shelving that low-end to preserve the details in the bass, whilst also providing an immersive, essential soundstage.

If the sound doesn’t convince you of the LCD-5s’ finesse, its chassis most certainly will.

Materials such as carbon fiber and magnesium are what make the framework durable but light.

The genuine leather exists to relieve your ears whilst you work, but what truly elevates the LCD-5s’ above studio-grade is the copper.

Audeze provides a premium audio cable that is laced in copper for minimal resistance, as to ensure maximum accuracy in the sound.

The earcups also contain copper accents, which provide a sleek design alongside its striking tortoise shell outline.

All of these features culminate in a product that is designed with professionals and audiophiles in mind.

Open-back ingenuity and a directional cable is prioritised for the purpose of making the LCD-5s the best sounding headphones Audeze can make.

The goal is to make the sound feel so lifelike that it’s perfectly primed for critically listening and precise adjustments.

Audeze’s flagship model is a device for accessing the widest dynamic range possible.

Generous head-room and candid bass are packed into a meticulously crafted pair of headphones that is intended for those seeking the most truthful representation of a sound.

The LCD-5s premiered at NAMM 2026 and you can fathom everything about it here.