Olivia Rodrigo teases ‘The Cure’ as fans chase Cure connection

Is Olivia Rodrigo teasing The Cure, heartbreak, or both?

Olivia Rodrigo has announced a new single, ‘The Cure,’ arriving Friday, May 22. Within minutes fans were already digging through lyrics, interviews, and past setlists like it’s a group assignment.

She described it on Instagram as one of her favourite songs she’s ever written, saying she “couldn’t be more excited” for people to hear it.

On its own, that would be standard rollout language. With Rodrigo, it’s basically a starting gun.

The attention quickly shifted to a possible link with English band The Cure, especially given how often she’s referenced them before.

It doesn’t take much to see why fans made the jump. In her recent single ‘Drop Dead,’ she sings. “You know all the words to ‘Just Like Heaven’ / And I know why he wrote them now that you’re standing right here.”

‘Just Like Heaven’ is one of The Cure’s most well-known songs, and yes, people noticed immediately.

There’s also her Glastonbury moment in 2025, where she brought Robert Smith on stage for ‘Friday I’m In Love.’

So when a song titled ‘The Cure’ appears in the middle of that. Fans are understandably treating it like a breadcrumb.

Rodrigo added fuel in her own way by teasing handwritten lyrics on her OR3 board, including: “Why can’t you come stitch me up?” and “It’ll never be the cure.”

Which could mean a lot of things. Or just be her being in a very specific emotional headspace and letting it spill onto the page.

‘The Cure’ is available for pre-save now, with physical editions including a B-side demo called ‘Never Do.’