Dreaming in Soft Focus: Tiny Cities’ ‘Body Cast’ is a Love Letter to Nostalgia

The New Jersey duo trade the boardwalk for a Brooklyn skyline, delivering a VHS-soaked meditation on memory.

There is a tender ache that comes from watching old home videos of places you’ve never been.

That is the exact feeling Tiny Cities captures in their stunning new music video for ‘Body Cast.’

Directed by award-winning independent filmmaker John Decker, the visual is less a standard music video and more a recovered memory, fuzzed out, soft, and gloriously out of focus.

For the uninitiated, Tiny Cities is the winter-born project of New Jersey songwriters Melissa Anthony and Dennis King.

Formed in early 2025, the duo quickly became “one of the most compelling indie voices of the moment,” earning ‘Best New Artist’ nods and landing on WFUV radio.

Having just released their striking EP Beginning of the End via Hidden Tracks Records, they prove they aren’t just skilled songwriters but savvy world-builders.

Their strength lies in finding beauty in quiet corners, and ‘Body Cast’ is that philosophy fully realised.

Shot on location in Red Hook, Brooklyn, near the very Harbor Studios where the EP was recorded, the video feels paradoxically like a postcard from San Francisco.

King and Decker set out to capture a sense of freedom, and they deliver a vintage skyline aesthetic that drips with VHS-core visuals.

The San Fran skyline is an illusion, of course, but the leaning towers and fog-licked waters are invoked through a blurry, handicam vibe that feels like that iconic West Coast haze.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dennis King (@sonofdov)

It is nostalgic for a place and time that may only exist inside the song.

The video plays like a dream you’re trying to hold onto while waking up.

Decker intentionally keeps his lens soft, pulling focus away from clarity and toward emotion.

Figures move languidly, the light bleeds into flares, and the New York harbour (with Lady Liberty a ghost in the distance) becomes a surreal backdrop.

You feel as if you’re looking in on something private; a quiet, unbreakable moment between two artists escaping the winter.

‘Body Cast’ is a welcomed distraction from the noise of modern life.

In a landscape of hyper-crisp 4K visuals, Tiny Cities and John Decker have dared to be fuzzed out, soft, and beautifully blurred.

This becomes the song’s very soul: a fragile, vintage heart beating in a modern world. It’s introspection at its finest.