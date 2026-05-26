Thelma Plum announces first-ever acoustic tour across Australia for July and August

Just her voice, a guitar, and the stories between.

After years of full-band grandeur, Thelma Plum is stripping everything back.

The ARIA-winning songwriter has just announced a raw, intimate acoustic tour across Australia, her first ever of this kind.

Starting July 9th in Bendigo, she’ll wind through Horsham, Geelong, Canberra, Kalgoorlie, the Gold Coast, and Hobart, finishing August 14th.

“When I started out, it was just me and a guitar,” Plum admits. Now, amidst writing a new record, she’s revisiting that vulnerability.

Alongside friend and collaborator Toby, she’ll breathe new life into cuts from I’m Sorry, Now Say It Back and dust off rare “archived set list” gems for devoted fans.

No spectacle. Just songs and the stories behind them.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 28th, at 10am.

This is Thelma Plum as you’ve never heard her, intimate, honest, and unforgettable.