Hans Zimmer announces Australian return with ‘The Next Level’ tour dates

Hans Zimmer, composer behind Dune, Interstellar, Gladiator and The Dark Knight trilogy, has officially announced his return to Australia.

Multi-award winning Hans Zimmer will return this October, with a string of arena shows across the country, starting in Perth on the 12th, before heading to Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and wrapping up in Sydney on the 28th.

Zimmer’s extraordinary compositions have scored more than 500 projects across film, television and beyond, which combined have grossed more than $28 billion dollars at the worldwide box office.

With a newly designed architectural stage concept, a blend of electronic sound design and powerful classic orchestration, The Next Level spotlight’s Zimmer’s masterful drive, pushing artistic boundaries, exploring new paths, and continually evolving his sound and vision.

Performing alongside his powerhouse 19-piece band, Zimmer states: “This show represents the next evolution of how film music can be experienced live.”

Zimmer’s music effortlessly transports you into another universe, whether it’s into the future with intergalactic space travel, with your favourite fighting heroes or swashbuckling pirates. The scores not only accompany movie moments, but also stand alone as expert pieces of composition.

Seriously, you won’t want to miss this.

(Last year, all three of my brothers attended his concert, and gave it glowing reviews – which is very high praise coming from them – so if they loved it, you probably will too.)

Tickets to Zimmer’s upcoming tour go on sale from 2pm AEST on Wednesday, June 3rd, with a Frontier Touring presale launching at 1pm AEST on Tuesday, June 2nd, and runs for 24 hours.

Hans Zimmer Live – The Next Level Australian Tour

Monday, October 12th – RAC Arena, Perth, WA

Thursday, October 15th – AEC Arena, Adelaide, SA

Tuesday, October 20th – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, October 24th – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC,

Wednesday, October 28th – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW