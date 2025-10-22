Happy Interviews Hot Minute for Country Music Month!

We chatted regional upbringings, home studios, and their upcoming tracks!
In a recent interview celebrating Country Music Month, Hot Minute’s frontman, Harvey, offered a heartfelt look into the band’s origins and creative process.
He revealed how his experience growing up in a regional town fundamentally shaped the band’s authentic, groove-driven sound.
Now based in Wollongong, Harvey highlighted the band’s unique setup, creating their “feel-good groovy deliciousness” from their own home studio.
He spoke passionately about this personal creative hub, underscoring the intimate and collaborative nature of their music-making process.
The interview also served as an exciting teaser for fans, with Harvey confirming that a fresh batch of Hot Minute tracks is scheduled for release later this year.
Our conversation couldn’t have been possible without the support of Will + Bear!
