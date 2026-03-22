Nicholas Brendon, who played Xander on ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer,’ has died at 54

The Heart of the Scooby Gang

Nicholas Brendon, the beloved actor who brought loyal best friend Xander Harris to life on ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer,’ has died at 54.

His family announced on Friday that he passed away in his sleep of natural causes, though no location or specific date was given.

For seven seasons, Brendon anchored the supernatural series as the heart of the Scooby Gang, the witty, insecure teenager who fought vampires beside Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Buffy while navigating high school’s horrors.

Beyond Sunnydale, he appeared on ‘Criminal Minds’ and the short-lived ‘Kitchen Confidential.’

In recent years, the actor openly battled depression, substance abuse, and spinal health issues following a 2023 heart attack.

Yet his family noted he found peace through painting, describing his art as “the purest reflection of who he was.”

Gellar paid tribute simply: “I saw you Nicky. I know you are at peace, in that big rocking chair in the sky.”