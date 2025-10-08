Bob Ross paintings to be Auctioned for Public TV

The iconic artist’s on-air paintings are being sold to keep public television on the air.

In a heartfelt rescue mission for public broadcasting, the gentle spirit of Bob Ross is returning to television’s aid.

Thirty of his original paintings, many created during episodes of The Joy of Painting, will be auctioned to support public TV stations grappling with federal funding cuts.

This initiative, described as the largest single offering of Ross’s work, will see all net proceeds benefit American Public Television and PBS stations nationwide.

The first three paintings will be auctioned in Los Angeles on November 11, 2025.

Subsequent auctions will be held in New York, Boston, London, and online throughout 2026.

The collection features Ross’s signature serene landscapes with “happy little trees,” all painted during his iconic show and unseen by the public since their live creation.

With recent record-setting sales for two of his works fetching over $200,000, the entire collection is estimated to raise between $850,000 and $1.4 million.

The funds are a direct response to the elimination of $1.1 billion in federal funding for public broadcasting, which has left hundreds of PBS and NPR stations in a precarious position, forcing layoffs and programming cuts.

The money will specifically help smaller and rural stations pay licensing fees to air popular educational programs, including not only The Best of The Joy of Painting but also classics like America’s Test Kitchen and This Old House.