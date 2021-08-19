Netflix just dropped the trailer for their Bob Ross documentary

Netflix has released a mysterious trailer for their upcoming Bob Ross documentary, Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal and Greed.

The trailer, which is only 30 seconds long, features a picture of Ross in front of his easel, with text reading:

“WE WANT TO SHOW YOU THE TRAILER FOR Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed BUT WE CAN’T.”

This is followed by an unidentified voice saying: “I’ve been wanting to get this story out for all these years”.

Don’t worry about your perception of Bob’s calm demeanour changing, though.

According to the synopsis of the film, it’s: “a sinister tale surrounding his name and the empire that was built on it being hijacked by once trusted partners, whose slow betrayal of him continued beyond his death in 1995.”

The Netflix blurb also says: “Bob Ross brought joy to millions as the world’s most famous art instructor. But a battle for his business empire cast a shadow over his happy trees.”

Most likely, these are referring to Ross’s long-term business partners and Bob Ross Inc., Annette and Walt Kowalski.

The Kowalski’s have been in a complex legal battle with Ross’s family since he died of cancer in 1995, at the age of 52.

To this day, all rights of Bob Ross’s likeness are owned by Bob Ross Inc. This means Bob’s family have no control or access to the use of his image or the money earned through his art empire.

Ross, known for his PBS art show The Joy of Painting, spent 20 years in the Air Force and even became a drill sergeant.

He vowed to never raise his voice again after leaving the force, beginning painting as a way of therapy. He ended up creating over 30 000 paintings and ushered in a new inspiration for painting before his passing.

Directed by Joshua Rofé, the documentary is due to release on Netflix on the 25th of August.

