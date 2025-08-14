TV icon film critic David Stratton dies aged 85

Australian cinema loses a passionate champion and film critic

David Stratton, one of Australia’s most respected film critics and a familiar face alongside Margaret Pomeranz on The Movie Show and At the Movies, has died peacefully in hospital in the Blue Mountains at the age of 85.

“David’s passion for film, commitment to Australian cinema and generous spirit touched countless lives,” his family told the ABC.

“He was adored as a husband, father, grand- and great-grandfather and admired friend. We are grateful for the overwhelming support from friends, colleagues and the public across his lifetime.”

Born in England, Stratton moved to Australia under the “10-pound Pom” scheme in 1963 and quickly carved out a career in film. After a casual job as an usher at the Sydney Film Festival, he became its director in 1965, championing foreign-language films and opposing the censorship that was rampant at the time.

He later became a household name on SBS and the ABC with Margaret Pomeranz, creating one of Australia’s most beloved TV duos.

Stratton also chronicled the history of Australian cinema in books including The Last New Wave, The Avocado Plantation, and last year’s Australia at the Movies. His memoir, I Peed on Fellini: Recollections of a Life in Film, reflected a life steeped in movies.

Director George Miller described Stratton as “a kind of high priest or Gandalf of Australian cinema,” recalling that Stratton’s early support helped get Miller’s first short film seen, paving the way for Mad Max. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Stratton “shared his love of film with our country” through “dry humour and sharp insight.”

Despite battling giant cell arteritis in recent years, which affected his vision and mobility, Stratton maintained his love of cinema. He counted Singin’ in the Rain as his all-time favourite film, praising its cleverness, humour, and storytelling.

Sydney Film Festival paid tribute to Stratton, noting the festival “would not exist as it does without his remarkable passion and devotion.”

David Stratton’s impact on Australian film, television, and audiences will be remembered for generations.