Nick Cave and The National’s Bryce Dessner team up for ‘Train Dreams’ title track

Director Clint Bentley calls the collaboration “a really special moment”

Nick Cave is once again showing why he’s one of the most compelling voices in film music.

He’s teamed up with Bryce Dessner of The National to create the title track for Netflix’s upcoming Train Dreams, blending Cave’s haunting vocals with Dessner’s delicate piano work.

The song, which they co-wrote and produced with Luis Almau, sets the tone for the film’s moody, atmospheric world.

Dessner, who also scored the film, is working with director Clint Bentley for the second time after 2021’s Jockey. Bentley says Cave was an obvious choice. “Nick’s connection to this story was immediate — it’s one of his favorite books,” Bentley said. “Even with tour preparations, he dove in after seeing the film. The way it all came together was really quick, but also really special.”

Bentley admits it was surreal to collaborate with someone he’s admired for years. “There I was, talking life and art with him, while he shared lyrics for my film. That’s not something you forget,” he said.

Train Dreams stars Joel Edgerton, with Felicity Jones and William H. Macy, and hits theaters on Nov. 7 before streaming on Netflix Nov. 21. The soundtrack will release digitally the same day, with vinyl following on Nov. 14.

With this track, Cave once again proves his rare ability to capture a story’s heart in song, shaping emotion and atmosphere like few artists can.