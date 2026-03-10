Ten years on, BBC to stage massive David Bowie Tribute

Ten years ago, on January 10, 2016, the world woke up to a reality it wasn’t ready for.

Just two days after his 69th birthday and the release of his haunting final masterpiece, Blackstar, a brief social media post confirmed that David Bowie had passed away at home in New York.

Where were you when the news broke? Maybe a surreal BBC alert, or a frantic text from a friend.

For a man who seemed immortal, his quiet 18-month battle with cancer felt like a final, perfectly staged piece of performance art—leaving a shock that still lingers a decade later.

Now, in July 2026, the BBC is reportedly planning to transform that lingering grief into a massive celebration.

With Glastonbury Festival taking a “fallow year” to let the fields of Worthy Farm rest, the broadcaster is stepping in with a “mega-concert” at London’s O2 Arena.

This promises to be the climax of a ten-year arc that has seen Bowie’s influence grow even stronger in his absence.

While the full lineup hasn’t been confirmed, early whispers suggest a mix of modern icons and Bowie admirers, possibly spanning the glam-rock, pop, and alternative worlds.

Backing them is expected to be a powerhouse of session musicians and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, hinting at a cinematic reimagining of his catalog.

Replacing Glastonbury coverage with this tribute feels symbolic.

Bowie’s 2000 headline set at the festival is still hailed as one of the greatest ever.

By filling the 2026 gap, the BBC is giving the Starman one last headline slot – exactly ten years after he left us.

Beyond the concert, 2026 is shaping up as the “Year of Bowie,” with the opening of the David Bowie Centre at V&A East and the restoration of his childhood home in Bromley.

All proceeds from the O2 event will benefit Teenage Cancer Trust and Nordoff and Robbins – ensuring that the man who changed the world continues to heal it.