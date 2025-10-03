Happy Interviews Kyarna for Country Music Month!

The country champion discussed heritage, harmonising, and the importance of the genre!

In our first Country Music Month interview, First Nations artist Kyarna has shed light on the genre’s deep-seated significance within Indigenous communities.

The Yuin Nation singer-songwriter spoke powerfully about country music being a staple in Blakfella houses, sharing her personal journey of growing to love the genre and the unique beauty of harmonising with its storytelling traditions.

Kyarna, who boasts a formidable pedigree having shared stages with legends Paul Kelly and Troy Cassar-Daley, articulated how the music provides a profound connection to community and story.

The emerging artist, recently announced as support for Liz Stringer’s upcoming tour, champions the authentic voice that country music offers.

The insightful conversation was made possible with support from Will + Bear, Tokyo Lamington, and Seeker, who are committed to uplifting rising musical talent and important cultural dialogues.

