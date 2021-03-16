Music

LISTEN: Brandi Carlile – ‘I Remember Everything’ (John Prine cover)

MH

by Mike Hitch

Brandi Carlile John Prine

Image: The Sun Sentinel

MH

by Mike Hitch

The queen of misty-eyed bangers, Brandi Carlile shows her prowess in gentleness with a studio recording of John Prine’s I Remember Everything.

Brandi Carlile Grammys
Image: Chris Pizzello via ABC27

Stripped back to acoustic guitar and Carlile’s raw, evergreen vocals, her rendition aptly builds upon the yearning of Prine’s lyrics, while existing entirely in its own universe. While sonically simple, Carlile manages to make every second drip with an intangible feeling of lazy Sundays and happy-cries.

I Remember Everything, which Carlile performed during the Grammys telecast’s ‘In Memoriam’ segment, is out now and will appear on the upcoming tribute album Broken Hearts and Dirty Windows: Songs of John Prine, Vol 2.

However, before the release of her tribute album, enjoy this tasty morsel of Carlile’s cosy, melancholic cover:

Related