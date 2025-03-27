Splikak! Unleashes a Debut That’s Equal Parts Fury and Beauty

Naarm’s best-kept secret is out – and it’s loud, raw, and impossible to ignore

Splikak!, the solo project of multi-instrumentalist Mackenzie Ellis, released a self-titled debut album on February 28, 2025 – a thrilling collision of indie rock energy, psychedelic textures, and unfiltered emotional intensity.

Recorded piece by piece in a home studio over several formative years, this album captures the sound of an artist growing into his voice while refusing to play by anyone’s rules but his own.

The journey began with lead single Bug Under You, a blistering anthem of liberation that channels the frustration of outgrowing toxic relationships.

What started as a raw 2019 demo has evolved into the album’s thumping heart, featuring snarling vocals and jagged guitar work from collaborator Jack Steven Sloan that set the tone for what’s to come.

But this is no one-note ragefest – Splikak! reveals immense depth as it unfolds, from the melancholic beauty of I Wish We Had More Time to the lush vocal harmonies of “Trish’s Song” featuring Izy Hewitt.

This debut is truly special, how Ellis balances DIY spontaneity with meticulous craftsmanship will leave you in awe.

Tracks like The Forgotten Value of Commitment channel post-punk urgency while Invisible floats through dreamy atmospherics, proving Splikak! can’t be pigeonholed.

The production, handled by Ellis and mixed by Julian Schweitzer, gives every element room to breathe – from the gnarly guitar tones to the shimmering psychedelic accents – creating a sound that feels both immediate and carefully considered.

At its core, Splikak! is an album centred around transformation – the kind that happens when you pour years of personal and musical growth into your art without compromise.

It’s the sound of an artist finding his voice while still chasing that thrill of pure creative freedom. With its seamless blend of raw energy and sophisticated arrangements, this debut isn’t just announcing Splikak! as a name to watch – its demanding you pay attention.

Check out this dynamite debut for yourself!