‘Finally’ the Mardi Gras line up has landed: Adam Lambert and CeCe Peniston to headline

Queens of dance, CeCe Peniston, Ultra Naté, Slayyyter and Queen’s own Adam Lambert and are set to take over Sydney’s Mardi Gras for 2024

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras 2024 is gearing up for an extraordinary celebration, featuring an impressive lineup of over 150 performers across its key events.

This year’s festival showcases global stars, comedians, drag and performance artists, and a mix of international and local DJs, capturing the vibrant spirit of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Check out the event line-up below:

MARDI GRAS PARTY: Immerse yourself in a night of debauchery across six vibrant venues, featuring 10 hours of non-stop entertainment with over 50 artists, including headliner Adam Lambert, CeCe Peniston, and more.

BONDI BEACH PARTY: Join the biggest party on Bondi Beach with exclusive performances from international DJs like Slayyyter and Jay Jay Revlon, alongside local favourites Tyoow and Mama de Leche.

FAIR DAY: Kick off the festival at Victoria Park with a free community event, featuring drag king games, diverse performances, and activities across multiple stages and areas.

ULTRA VIOLET: An exclusive celebration for LGBTQIA+ women at the National Art School, headlined by MAY-A and featuring a stellar lineup of DJs and performers.

LAUGH OUT PROUD: Enjoy an evening of queer comedy at the Enmore Theatre with a star-studded lineup including Zoe Coombs Marr, Aurelia St Clair, and Steven Oliver.

SISSY BALL: Experience drama and flair at the grand vogue ball in Sydney Town Hall, curated by Kilia Pahulu, featuring iconic figures and DJs MikeQ and Neesha.

HOT TRANS SUMMER: A ground-breaking celebration for the trans and gender diverse community aboard the luxurious Glass Island, featuring DJs and performers in a vibrant and affirming space.

PARADISO POOL PARTY: Dive into Bondi vibes at the ivy Pool Bar with a spectacular lineup of DJs and performers to welcome the second week of the festival.

KAFTANA POOL PARTY: Indulge in camp and glamour at the most fabulous event of the festival, the Kaftana Pool Party, featuring drag artists, cabaret performers, and divine DJs.

PARADE VIEWING AREAS: Experience the Sydney Mardi Gras Parade like never before in designated viewing areas with engaging hosts, DJs, and a high-energy backdrop.

LANEWAY: End the festival with Laneway at The Beresford, featuring headliner Cub Sport and sets by Atomic Kiss, Amanda Louise, and more across three epic spaces.

Check out the full event calendar here.