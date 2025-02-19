The Nice Drops Sound System has Dropped, and it could be yours

BWS just dropped the Nice Drops Sound System, an elegant audio powerhouse and there’s a chance you could get one too

We’ve just got our hands on the elusive Nice Drops Sound System from BWS, yes that BWS. The country’s favourite bottle shop has just dropped the ultimate party speaker that will have your mates queuing up at your door just to hear it in action. Designed with precision, purpose, and pure vibes in mind, this speaker isn’t just a feast for the ears – it’s a statement piece.

Crafted with timber and featuring a BWS signature pop of orange, this speaker is not only an aesthetic dream but also an audio powerhouse. At its core is a JBL 328C 8” Coaxial Driver which is paired with a Class D 200W monoblock amplifier, which has been custom tuned for the brains at BWS.

All that means is this baby delivers crisp highs, real deep lows (no need for a sub here), and a room-filling sound that is perfect for all types of house parties. No wires, no problems. The Nice Drops Sound System also delivers all your favourite anthems over bluetooth.

They recently had a special Promo event for the release, with DJ Harvey Sutherland leading the charge.

Although your chance of attending the event is long gone, there is still a chance you could get your hands on a Nice Drops Sound System.

With only 10 up for grabs, this is exclusivity at its finest. To get your entry in for a chance to get your hands on one, follow @bws_au on Instagram and DM ‘SPEAKER’ – and don’t forget to join their Broadcast Channel for more chances to win. The competition closes Feb 23rd, so hurry up and get your entries in!

Good luck, legends!