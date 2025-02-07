Collabruary at Seeker Brewery this Friday and Saturday

Seeker Brewery have a cheeky little lineup of some Australian and US mates this Feb for this years Collabruary

Seeker Brewery are holding their annual Collabruary this month with a bunch of homegrown and overseas brewers sure to tickle your fancy.

They’ve got a diverse palette of ranges, there is something for everyone and a good time to match.

Starting off the year with a bang, this year’s Collabruary is set to be a night to remember.

There’ll be something that caters to all kinds of taste buds, from stouts to sours.

Something hoppy, something fiery, something watery and something sugary.

It’s built by beer lovers for beer lovers.

Included in the event lineup is; Future Brewing, Ruse Brewing, One Drop, Capital and many many more.

With such a large and diverse group of breweries, it’s an exciting fusion of local and foreign brewed goods.

A few US heavyweights with some of Australia and Sydney’s best and brightest its a chemical concoction for the ages.

The beers are not the only thing that will be flowing, the good vibes are coming straight out of Morning Mood Band who will be setting the scene for the event.

The Band are a diverse quartet set in the roots of the cultural music scene of the Illawarra.

The same area that Seeker and Collabruary call their home.

The event kicks off today and runs from the 7th of February to the 8th of February.

And with a whole heap of hoppy brews and live music there really isn’t anywhere else you’d rather be.

The Unanderra Brewer has evolved the Collabruary event with the inclusion of two new US brewers and a whole heap more fun.

And for a little treat they’ll also be putting together a special eight beer mixed case containing a 250ml can of each collaborative beer, so you can grab one to take home and host your own epic beer flight.

So go check out more on the Seeker website.