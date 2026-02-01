[gtranslate]
Foo Fighters cover anthems from Mariah Carey’s secret grunge album

Don’t let her forget her alt phase.

The Los Angeles Convention Centre witnessed a piece of music history reclaimed last night.

Honoured as MusiCares Person of the Year, Mariah Carey watched as the Foo Fighters, joined by a leather-clad Taylor Momsen, tore through a raw, snarling tribute.

But they bypassed her iconic ballads. Instead, they resurrected ‘Hermit’ and ‘Love Is a Scam,’ deep cuts from Carey’s fabled, unreleased 1990s grunge album, Someone’s Ugly Daughter.

With Pat Smear insisting on performing despite a broken foot, the band channelled a forgotten era, transforming the gala with a blast of distorted guitars and gritty vocals.

The daring set served as a loud reminder of Carey’s hidden rock persona and the Foo Fighters’ own punk roots, creating a visceral, one-night-only bridge between pop’s diva and grunge’s heirs.

