Lily Allen announces biggest-ever Australia and New Zealand headline tour

Lily Allen is set to return to Australia and New Zealand this spring with the biggest headline tour of her career.

The pop provocateur and razor-sharp storyteller will bring her Lily Allen Performs West End Girl show to arenas across the region, performing her critically acclaimed new album West End Girl in full, in sequence, each night.

Released earlier this year, West End Girl marks Allen’s first album in seven years and has already been widely tipped as an album-of-the-year contender.

A fearless, theatrically charged divorce record, it unfolds like a stage drama in real time – confessional, cutting and unflinchingly direct, yet packed with immaculate pop hooks.

Critics have praised the record for its masterful storytelling and emotional tension, with Allen laying everything bare while maintaining a level of pop craftsmanship that never falters across its 14-track runtime.

The tour represents a major new chapter for Allen, whose cultural bite, wit and honesty have made her one of the most distinctive voices in British pop over the past two decades.

A Frontier Members presale will run for 24 hours from Thursday, February 5 (12pm local time), with tickets limited to four per transaction. VIP packages will also be available, subject to availability.

Lily Allen Australia New Zealand Tour dates:

Wed 21 Oct – Spark Arena, Auckland

Fri 23 Oct – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Sun 25 Oct – TikTok Entertainment Centre, Sydney

Wed 28 Oct – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Sun 1 Nov – RAC Arena, Perth

Tickets go on sale following the presale period.