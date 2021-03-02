Golden Globes: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler tease new Riot Grrrl movie with badass tattoos

Netflix has finally explained why hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler sported drawings of hearts and stars on their hands at Sunday night’s Golden Globes ceremony.

During the ceremony, viewers noticed that the iconic duo both had black-ink drawings on their hands of little hearts and stars. The reason behind the Star-Spangled Amy Poehler was explained later that night by streaming service Netflix.

It turns out that the drawings were a promotion for Poehler’s latest movie Moxie, due to hit Netflix on March 3rd (which means tomorrow for those of us Down Under).

The film centres around a teenage girl (Hadley Robinson) following in her mother’s (Amy Poehler) footsteps as she starts a feminist publication at her own high school.

For anyone wondering why Amy Poehler & Tina Fey had hearts & stars drawn on their hands tonight, the answer is: Moxie! In Poehler’s new movie, the design is a battle cry — worn by anyone who is sick of the status quo and willing to stand up and fight for what they believe in. pic.twitter.com/eBWbBYzdKx — Netflix (@netflix) March 1, 2021

Moxie‘s official synopsis provided by Netflix reads: “Fed up with the sexist and toxic status quo at her high school, a shy 16-year-old finds inspiration from her mother’s rebellious past and anonymously publishes a zine that sparks a school-wide, coming-of-rage revolution.”

The cast includes Patrick Schwarzenegger (Daniel Isn’t Real), Alycia Pascual-Peña (Saved By The Bell), Lauren Tsai (Legion), and Australian actress Josephine Langford (After).

absolutely sobbing at tina having the moxie heart and star too 😭 pic.twitter.com/T6mhpQJcfy — nell (@lesIiebens) March 1, 2021

Directed by Amy Poehler and based on the book of the same name by Jennifer Mathieu, Moxie makes for the perfect International Women’s Day inspired movie night.