Chadwick Boseman posthumously wins Best Actor at the Golden Globes

Chadwick Boseman won the 2021 Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Chadwick Boseman is only the second posthumous winner in the Golden Globes category’s history. His wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, gave an emotional acceptance speech on the late actor’s behalf.

Boseman passed away on August 18, 2020, from cancer. He was only 43 at the time. His death was a shock to Hollywood and movie-lovers alike, having passed after hitting a major milestone of his career – with the leading role in one of the highest-grossing films of all time, Marvel’s Black Panther.

“He would thank God. He would thank his parents. He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices,” Ledward Boseman said. “He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside of all of us that tells you, ‘You can,’ that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing at this moment in history.”

The 78th Golden Globes were hosted by none other than comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who returned for their fourth time after hosting in 2013, 2014, and 2015. The pair hosted the show from opposite sides of the country, with Fey streaming from New York and Poehler from Beverley Hills. Key highlights from the duo’s monologue included an Emily in Paris roast, jokes at the expense of Sia’s terribly offensive film Music, and a callout to the HFPA for their diversity issues.

In the words of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association loves nominating “flashy garbage” year after year. https://t.co/Po5pV52pjd — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) March 1, 2021

In the early categories, British actors Daniel Kaluuya (for Judas and the Black Messiah) and John Boyega (for Small Axe) were among the early winners at Sunday’s virtual Golden Globes ceremony.

Highlight so far is Bill Murray *cheers-ing* Daniel Kaluuya’s win with his martini glass. Hell yes. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/b3EUjERptA — Alex Billington (@firstshowing) March 1, 2021

Netflix’s The Crown won big in the Drama category, winning best TV series (Drama), Emma Corrin bagging Best Actress in a TV Series (Drama) for her role as Princess Di, Josh O’Connor taking Best Actor in a TV Series (Drama) for his role as Prince Charles, and Gillian Anderson snagging Best Supporting in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made For TV, for her performance as the Iron Lady, Margaret Thatcher.

Best Director (Motion Picture) winner Chloe Zhao, who won for Nomadland, made history as the first Asian woman and just the second woman ever to win the Best Director prize in the ceremony’s history. The film also bagged the top honour, winning Best Motion Picture (Drama).