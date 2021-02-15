LISTEN: Various Artists – ‘Judas and the Black Messiah: The Inspired Album’

Executive produced by Hit-Boy (Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West, and Travis Scott), Judas and The Black Messiah: The Inspired Album is a hip-hop soundtrack that finds its footing in jazzy samples, excellent production, and a roster of legendary artists such as H.E.R, Jay-Z, Nipsey Hussle, Black Thought, A$AP Rocky, and more.

While Judas and the Black Messiah tells the infamous story behind Black Panther chairman Fred Hampton’s death at the hands of the FBI and Chicago Police Department, the inspired soundtrack displays an equally powerful mix of R&B and hip-hop. The two critical genres in Black art interweave the Black experience through the past and present, using the pain and the pressure of both historical and current racial contexts to create a resoundingly powerful piece of hip-hop history.

The fact that I knew how Judas and the Black Messiah ended and it still got me… pic.twitter.com/fvaJCD5E7Z — Dorthieee☺️ (@dorthieee) February 13, 2021

“For a long time, people have shied away from inspired soundtracks because they look at it as just this opportunity to associate yourself with something – but I think this was our opportunity to educate the artists and ourselves through this process,” Davis – one of the four artists who co-produced the album – said.

Judas And The Black Messiah (2021) is worth the hype. A focused period-political biopic; a well-made reminder of events. Led by the front men DANIEL KALUUYA and LAKEITH STANFIELD powerfully rule the entire show; such brilliant actors these two. pic.twitter.com/xqCc05FxjA — ahmad H. (@resurrectPSH) February 13, 2021

“In turn, we created a body of work that exhausted every opportunity our guided steps led us to.”

Check out the album below: