Tributes flow in for masked hip-hop legend MF Doom

The world of hip-hop is currently in mourning following the death of MF Doom. The rapper leaves behind countless fans, an untouchable legacy, and a magnetic collection of work.

Tributes are pouring in for acclaimed producer and hip-hop MC MF Doom following his passing. Announcing the news on Instagram, his wife Jasmine revealed that Doom (a.k.a. Daniel Dumile) had passed away on October 31. The cause of his death has not yet been confirmed.

Remembered as “your favourite rapper’s favourite rapper,” fans and friends have flooded to social media to share their favourite memories of the late artist.

“To Dumile,” Jasmine wrote on Instagram. “The greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover and friend I could ever ask for.”

“Thank you for all the things you have shown, taught and given to me, our children and our family. Thank you for teaching me how to forgive beings and give another chance, not to be so quick to judge and write off.”

Born in 1971 in London, Dumile’s career kicked off in the early ’90s after signing to Elektra Records with his group KMD. However, in 1993, his music was put at a standstill following the death of his brother and bandmate DJ Subroc.

It wasn’t until 1997 that the MC returned to the stage with his legendary get-up, dropping his debut album Operation Doomsday.

“2020 had to do us dirty one more time. RIP MF DOOM! May your sound inspire music FOREVER!,” Kota the Friend wrote on Twitter. Fellow hip-hop greats Animé, Q-Tip, and Tyler, The Creator each paid their respects on social media.

safe travels villain — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) December 31, 2020

RIP to another Giant your favorite MC’s MC .. MF DOOM!!

crushing news… — QTip (@QtipTheAbstract) December 31, 2020

Over the years, Dumile adopted a number of aliases that he released under, including King Geedorah for Take Me To Your Leader and Viktor Vaughn. MF Doom was his staple moniker, however. “The idea of having one different character all the time, to me, makes – to me – the story boring,” Dumile explained in a 2011 interview. “I get that mainly from novels, that style of writing, or movies, where there’s multiple characters who carry the storyline.”

