‘The Office’ creators release never-before-seen footage of a hilarious cold open

Happy New Year! The creators of The Office have treated fans to an unseen cold open to celebrate the show’s relocation to Peacock.

Are you a die-hard fan of The Matrix? Have you seen The Office back-to-front multiple times? Boy, do we have a late Christmas present for you.

Celebrating the show’s move to Peacock, the streaming service shared never-before-seen footage of Jim Halpert’s greatest prank yet (potentially).

In the scene, Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer) pull off a prank for the books, convincing Dwight (Rainn Wilson) that he is living in a simulation.

Recruiting security guard Hank (the late Hugh Dane) to help with the stunt, the trio attempt to con Dwight into joining an “underground army tasked with freeing humankind.” Much like Neo, Dwight must choose between the two pills to make his decision.

Funnily enough, his choice ends up being really wholesome.

From January 1, The Office will be relocated to NBCUniversal-owned streaming service Peacock in the US. Viewers can catch the first two seasons for free, while seasons three to nine will require a Peacock Premium subscription ($4.99 USD per month).

“Having ‘The Office’ back in the NBC family opens up access to a lot of extra content that we originally shot,” executive producer Greg Daniels explained. “The team at Peacock wanted to create the ultimate destination for fans, so I went back into the dailies with the original editors of the show and found some never-before-seen footage that was cut for time but is still fun to see.”

