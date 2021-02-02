Film and TV

WATCH: John Krasinski sings the unofficial lyrics to ‘The Office’ theme song

by Jasmine Kassis

Image: The Office

John Krasinski (a.k.a. Jim Halpert) absolutely smashed his role as last week’s SNL host. He managed to write and perform lyrics for the legendary Office theme song and shared a kiss with the beautiful Pete Davidson.

SNL
Image: NBC, Saturday Night Live

Watch Jim’s hilarious performance below:

