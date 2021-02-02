WATCH: John Krasinski sings the unofficial lyrics to ‘The Office’ theme song

John Krasinski (a.k.a. Jim Halpert) absolutely smashed his role as last week’s SNL host. He managed to write and perform lyrics for the legendary Office theme song and shared a kiss with the beautiful Pete Davidson.

Watch Jim’s hilarious performance below:

This was the original @theofficetv theme song. Don’t ask questions. pic.twitter.com/GENJfBjGks — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 31, 2021

“I think they really need for someone to be Pam.” —Pete Davidson, moments before scoring a smooch from John Krasinski 😚 #SNLpic.twitter.com/iesXgx1G4P — Global TV (@GlobalTV) January 31, 2021

I NEVER THOUGHT ID EVER SEE JOHN KRASINSKI AND PETE DAVIDSON KISS ON LIVE TELEVISION — maddie (@maddiekutza) January 31, 2021