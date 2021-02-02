WATCH: Skullcrusher – ‘Song For Nick Drake’

L.A. singer-songwriter Helen Ballentine creates a dreamy idealist ode Song for Nick Drake. The song and video capture Drake’s melancholic romanticised style, with Ballentine strolling through familiar streets.

The calming indie-folk style artist, with her name that is anything but “skull-crushing” mentioned in a statement:

“Song for Nick Drake’ is about my relationship to the music of Nick Drake. It recalls moments in my life that are viscerally intertwined with his music, specifically times spent walking and taking the train.”

Watch Song for Nick Drake below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>