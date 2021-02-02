Music

WATCH: Skullcrusher – ‘Song For Nick Drake’

Photo: Silken Weinberg

L.A. singer-songwriter Helen Ballentine creates a dreamy idealist ode Song for Nick Drake. The song and video capture Drake’s melancholic romanticised style, with Ballentine strolling through familiar streets.

Image: The Line of Best Fit

The calming indie-folk style artist, with her name that is anything but “skull-crushing” mentioned in a statement:

Song for Nick Drake’ is about my relationship to the music of  Nick Drake. It recalls moments in my life that are viscerally intertwined with his music, specifically times spent walking and taking the train.”

Watch Song for Nick Drake below:

