Wide Open Space Festival has dropped its incredible 2021 lineup

To all the lovers, dancers, and moshers out there, the day you’ve been dreaming of since the pandemic began is here. Wide Open Space have released their lineup for 2021 and it’s a cracker.
The last time Wide Open Space graced our presence, we were treated to a stellar lineup, featuring the likes of Regurgitator, Haiku Hands, Monkey Marc, imbi, and more. Returning to the circuit after three years, the music, arts, and desert culture festival has had plenty of time to warm-up and prepare an unforgettable event.
If you read the aforementioned 2018 lineup, you’d realise that Wide Open Space has big shoes to fill. But, you’d best believe they’ve outdone themselves this time.
After a record-breaking response, the 2021 festival sold out in under 10 hours after the pandemic cancelled last year’s event. And it’s certainly no surprise, considering the lineups they’ve managed to pull in the festival’s past eleven runs.
The 2021 bill sees Indigenous rapper-extraordinaire Briggs and tip-top electronic ensemble Haiku Hands snag the top spot. Joining them is genre-bending electronic wonderchild Opiuo, future-funk band 30/70, and soulful tech/house mystic Uone in live mode with guitarist Western.
This year, Potential NRG will be hosting the Astral Rising Garden Party in lieu of the signature Pool Party.
Festival Director Scott Large said in a press release: “We take a very broad approach to programming the WOS music experience. All of us behind the scenes have really diverse tastes in music and we like the festival to introduce people to acts they may not normally check out.” Getting keen for the full line-up drop yet?
“We definitely put a lot of time into getting the flow right so each stage is a journey through various styles each day,” he explained.
Without further ado, here’s the full lineup:
Wide Open Space Festival 2021 lineup
BRIGGS
HAIKU HANDS
OPIUO
30/70
UOne & Western
King Marong & Tamala Express
The Ironing Maidens
Hypnotech
Karnage N Darknis
The Oddness
Bumble
Hugh Winterflood
Lady Banton
Resin Moon
Chris Munky
Chris Munky & P.Smurf
Kodiak Kid
Potential NRG presents Astral Rising Garden Party
DAWS
Southeast Desert Metal
A13
Madam & The Mafia
Not Jen (FKA Dinob1tch)
Dem Mob
So.Crates
Casii Williams
Scout
Purple Patch
Docker River Band
DJ Wrong Banana
Las Mar
DJ MISSFIT
Daddy Longlegs
Femme Funkale
Edward Francis
Max von
Soundfood
DroomData V Cooperblack
Brekky Boy
Big Fucking Robots
X A V I A
Black Finch
David Spry
iiah
D-sens
Igadi
Mras Nitzi
Dildz & Deadly Resonance
Flim Flam
Liam Niko
MUSTAPHAA
Grug
Dipterra and VJ Growlz
Cloud Sequence
BILLSBRY
RENNIE
ADJUSTER
sir dj atten-bro
Stellar Sea
DJ HYTEK
WOLLEMI
Wide Open Space (WOS) will be kicking off from 30 April to 2 May at Ross River Resort, a 45-minute drive from Alice Springs.
Find out more here.