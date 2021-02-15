Wide Open Space Festival has dropped its incredible 2021 lineup

To all the lovers, dancers, and moshers out there, the day you’ve been dreaming of since the pandemic began is here. Wide Open Space have released their lineup for 2021 and it’s a cracker.

The last time Wide Open Space graced our presence, we were treated to a stellar lineup, featuring the likes of Regurgitator, Haiku Hands, Monkey Marc, imbi, and more. Returning to the circuit after three years, the music, arts, and desert culture festival has had plenty of time to warm-up and prepare an unforgettable event.

If you read the aforementioned 2018 lineup, you’d realise that Wide Open Space has big shoes to fill. But, you’d best believe they’ve outdone themselves this time.

After a record-breaking response, the 2021 festival sold out in under 10 hours after the pandemic cancelled last year’s event. And it’s certainly no surprise, considering the lineups they’ve managed to pull in the festival’s past eleven runs.

The 2021 bill sees Indigenous rapper-extraordinaire Briggs and tip-top electronic ensemble Haiku Hands snag the top spot. Joining them is genre-bending electronic wonderchild Opiuo, future-funk band 30/70, and soulful tech/house mystic Uone in live mode with guitarist Western.

This year, Potential NRG will be hosting the Astral Rising Garden Party in lieu of the signature Pool Party.

Festival Director Scott Large said in a press release: “We take a very broad approach to programming the WOS music experience. All of us behind the scenes have really diverse tastes in music and we like the festival to introduce people to acts they may not normally check out.” Getting keen for the full line-up drop yet?

“We definitely put a lot of time into getting the flow right so each stage is a journey through various styles each day,” he explained.

Without further ado, here’s the full lineup:

Wide Open Space Festival 2021 lineup

BRIGGS

HAIKU HANDS

OPIUO

30/70

UOne & Western

King Marong & Tamala Express

The Ironing Maidens

Hypnotech

Karnage N Darknis

The Oddness

Bumble

Hugh Winterflood

Lady Banton

Resin Moon

Chris Munky

Chris Munky & P.Smurf

Kodiak Kid

Potential NRG presents Astral Rising Garden Party

DAWS

Southeast Desert Metal

A13

Madam & The Mafia

Not Jen (FKA Dinob1tch)

Dem Mob

So.Crates

Casii Williams

Scout

Purple Patch

Docker River Band

DJ Wrong Banana

Las Mar

DJ MISSFIT

Daddy Longlegs

Femme Funkale

Edward Francis

Max von

Soundfood

DroomData V Cooperblack

Brekky Boy

Big Fucking Robots

X A V I A

Black Finch

David Spry

iiah

D-sens

Igadi

Mras Nitzi

Dildz & Deadly Resonance

Flim Flam

Liam Niko

MUSTAPHAA

Grug

Dipterra and VJ Growlz

Cloud Sequence

BILLSBRY

RENNIE

ADJUSTER

sir dj atten-bro

Stellar Sea

DJ HYTEK

WOLLEMI

Wide Open Space (WOS) will be kicking off from 30 April to 2 May at Ross River Resort, a 45-minute drive from Alice Springs.

