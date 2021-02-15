A TikTok user’s hilarious yet disturbing sleepwalking videos have gone viral

Celina Myers documents her sleepwalking adventures for TikTok and it’s something that has people laughing out loud as well as feeling deeply terrified.

With currently over 320 million likes and over 12 million followers on TikTok, it’s safe to say Celina (@celinaspookyboo) has become an internet sensation thanks to her wild sleepwalking videos.

Most of the videos are a montage of her making strange noises, flipping the bird, throwing food and drinks, and running around like a toddler.

With the beginning of each video showing Celina chuckling in shock over what she’s about to reveal, we feel it’s okay to laugh with her – even though the incidences are equally as spooky as they are hysterical.

This clip with over 75 million views shows off one of Celina’s most popular midnight escapades where she walks around her living room breaking wind, staring at a statue of a duck, and putting a jar of mayo on the floor, all while her partner lies on the couch and watches her in quiet amusement.

For this sleepwalking clip, Celina’s caption is: “I remember dreaming about a pool party.” The video’s contents: her throwing drinks onto the front lawn.

The TikToker told BuzzFeed News: “I think the very first time I was about 4 years old and my mom asked me where I was going in the middle of the night, and I was like, ‘I’m going to see mom.’ And she’s like, ‘I am mom, go to bed.’”

She also revealed that her sleepwalking is most of the time triggered after consuming either cheese or chocolate just before bed, however, is “generally a nonissue for her day-to-day life.”