Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood to score upcoming Princess Diana biopic

Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood is set to score Spencer, Pablo Larraín’s upcoming biopic starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Di.

Scored by the Radiohead star, Spencer is set over the course of a weekend in December 1991, as Princess Diana spends Christmas with the royal family and ultimately decides to leave Prince Charles.

The film is slated for release in Fall 2021, just before the 24th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death (August 31st). Cue the tears.

“Kristen is one of the great actors around today,” Larraín said to Deadline. “To do this well, you need something very important in film, which is mystery. Kristen can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile an ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need.”

“The combination of those elements made me think of her. The way she responded to the script and how she is approaching the character, it’s very beautiful to see. I think she’s going to do something stunning and intriguing at the same time. She is this force of nature.”

Throughout his tenure with Radiohead, Greenwood has actually scored for a number of incredible films. With Paul Thomas Anderson as a close collaborator, the two worked together on PTA’s There Will Be Blood (2007), The Master (2012), Inherent Vice (2014), and Phantom Thread (2018) – for which Greenwood was nominated for an Oscar.

Ever seen a Strad played like this? 🎻

Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood bridges the worlds of pop and classical this week on BSO Sessions with his Suite from There Will Be Blood. pic.twitter.com/iucicdwwvE — Baltimore Symphony (@BaltSymphony) January 24, 2021

Radiohead’s last album was released in 2016 and since then, Greenwood has launched his contemporary classical label Octatonic Records in 2019.