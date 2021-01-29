PlayStation Plus makes ‘Control’, ‘Destruction All-Stars’ free this February

Sony has announced that PlayStation Plus members will get access to a brand new batch of free games in February. Here’s the lowdown.

Starting February 2, PlayStation Plus members will be able to play Control, Destruction All-Stars, and Concrete Genie. Destruction All-Stars will be available to play until April 5, however, Control and Concrete Genie will alternate out on March 1.

So, let’s not waste any more time and jump into what these games have to offer.

Control

Control is an action-adventure game that was originally released in 2019 to widespread acclaim. The story revolves around a shadowy organisation named the Federal Bureau of Control. Going into much more detail would entail going into a lot more detail, and even then I’d probably have to wipe your memory afterwards. However, let it be known that this game is a deep dive into a whole new world of weird.

The game is inspired by the internet collective SCP Foundation which exists to share fictional stories, presented as true, about paranormal and metaphysical objects. So that’s what we are dealing with. There is a captivating main storyline full of oddball characters and a heap of telekinetically bolstered gunplay.

The improved PlayStation 5 version will be included on PlayStation Plus too, so if you’ve been lucky enough to get your hands on one, this is a great time to experience a classic you may have missed.

Destruction All-Stars

This is actually a pretty big steal. Destruction All-Stars was set to be released as a launch title for the PlayStation 5. However, it was pushed back to the annoyance of many gamers; particularly those who pre-ordered the PlayStation 5 bundled with the game as it meant they received neither. Therefore, the game being included in a monthly PlayStation Plus lineup may well be a bit of a peace offering from Sony.

A peace offering of explosive cars and ridiculous jumpsuits, that is. Destruction All-Stars is a online multiplayer game in the mould of Fortnite and Fall Guys. It promises to be fast, loud, a bit dumb and full of… destruction!

Concrete Genie

Concrete Genie is an adorable little game that tells a tale of precocious youth and magical realism. It’s gorgeous to look at and revolves around a task related quest to paint a boring town’s walls in stunning graffiti.

The game is short, sweet and by all accounts pretty easy, making this opportunity to play it for free too good to pass up.

For more details on PlayStation Plus head over here. Happy gaming!