Kristen Stewart set to star as Princess Diana in upcoming film, ‘Spencer’

It has just been announced that upcoming film Spencer is set to star Kristen Stewart as Diana, Princess of Wales. Director Pablo Larraín also directed the 2016 film Jackie, which depicted First Lady, Jackie Kennedy.

Spencer is set to depict Princess Diana’s experience as she realises her marriage to Prince Charles is ending. It is set over one singular weekend. Production is due to commence in early 2021.

Kristen Stewart is set to play Princess Diana in new dramatic film illustrating her ending marriage with Prince Charles, says director Pablo Larraín.

The film will be scripted by screenwriter Steven Knight, who has also scripted Dirty Pretty Things, Eastern Promises, and Closed Circuit.

“We all grew up, at least I did in my generation, reading and understanding what a fairy tale is,” Larraín told Deadline. “Usually, the prince comes and finds the princess, invites her to become his wife and eventually she becomes queen. That is the fairy tale. When someone decides not to be the queen, and says, I’d rather go and be myself, it’s a big big decision, a fairy tale upside down … that is the heart of the movie.”

Larraín added that he believes Stewart is the perfect actress for the role because of her “mixture of mystery and fragility.” He added: “I think she’s going to do something stunning and intriguing at the same time. She is this force of nature.” We absolutely agree with him on this one.

Larraín’s Jackie was met with rave reviews and praise, especially towards lead actress Natalie Portman, who also earned herself an Oscar nomination. Let’s see if he can top it with this one.