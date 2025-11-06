Frisbee Your Laptop: The New Groove of Al Carlo

Al Carlo trades the band for a home studio and a deeply personal psychedelic sound.

Tucked away in his analogue Sydney studio, multi-instrumentalist Al Carlo has been meticulously crafting a sonic world steeped in 1970s-inspired psychedelia.

Now, the artist is ready to share his deeply personal next chapter with the debut single, ‘Movin’ On For Better.’

The track serves as an honest manifesto of self-discovery, exploring the hard work of breaking old patterns and heading toward a brighter future.

While his sound has evolved into a more refined space from his days with The Sugarland Express, his heart remains rooted in the layered harmonies and colourful, unpredictable spirit of his influences.

Arriving with a brilliantly surreal 16mm music film featuring a corporate ape-man on a wild journey, the single is an invitation into Al Carlo’s world, where self-discovery is the ultimate psychedelic experience.

Happy: What’d you get up to today?

Al Carlo: I did some songwriting/jamming with my mate Cam in the morning, and worked in the afternoon/evening.

Happy: Tell us a little about where you’re from, and what you love about it!

Carlo: I’m from the Hills district in Sydney. I’m not so crazy about the area, to be honest; I’m planning to move closer to the inner west early next year.

Happy: Your debut single, ‘Movin’ On For Better,’ is described as an honest look at breaking old patterns and self-discovery. What was the pivotal moment or personal journey that made this a song you needed to write?

Carlo: It was definitely a personal journey, and still is. It can be so easy to pretend to yourself; to find a reason to do or not to do something.

I’m very guilty of procrastination, and it showed itself in the form of always wanting to chase a newer and better song, but at the expense of getting anything else done.

It’s a lot easier to keep yourself accountable after realizing that. The idea to sing about that journey came subconsciously, like it was a message to myself.

Happy: ‘Movin’ On For Better’ is the first invitation into your solo world. How does this single set the stage for what listeners can expect from your future music?

Carlo: Hmm, I don’t want to leave people with too much of an expectation, but I’m having a lot of fun exploring a style that is more psychedelic. I have a few anti-war songs.

I also like writing simple ’70s pop songs. My new music is feeling more honest and personal than before.

Happy: Could you run us through the inspirations behind the music video?

Carlo: Oliver (Birt) was the mastermind behind the idea for the video. The team drew inspiration from John Landis’s cult classic Schlock, as well as the absurdity of the SNL skit “Unfrozen Caveman Lawyer.”

Happy: The story of the corporate ape-man’s mask being mistaken for a “severed head” at the airport is incredible. What was going through your mind when you heard about Dom’s detainment?

Carlo: I only found out after the fact. I thought it was hilarious when I found out. It would make a funny story for people at security.

Happy: What do you hope viewers feeling trapped in their own routines take away from the ape-man’s daydreams?

Carlo: I’d hope that they’d feel more comfortable being themselves, doing their own thing, even if it meant going against the grain.

Happy: As a multi-instrumentalist and producer working in an analogue studio, what is your songwriting process like? Does a song typically start with a melody, a lyric, or a specific sound?

Carlo: It’s not always the same process, but usually it’ll start with some chords on the piano while singing gibberish vocals until I hear something I like, and I just go from there.

I’ll either write the whole song acoustically, then record, or I’ll loop an 8 or 16 bars of a progression and build an idea from that.

Happy: Having come from a band dynamic in The Sugarland Express, what has been the most liberating and the most challenging aspect of working on a solo project?

Carlo: The Sugarland Express had slowly turned into a solo thing towards the end, so it didn’t feel like too much of a shift. The name change was liberating.

TSE didn’t feel like me anymore, and I knew that would affect my music negatively. So it had to change, and it feels good.

Happy: Lastly, what makes you happy?

Carlo: Chess. Coffee. Falling asleep sub 10 minutes. Gnocchi. FB marketplace. Synthesizers.